BruinBlitz - UCLA Extends Mick Cronin's Contract

LOS ANGELES – UCLA has signed head men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season, it was announced today by Martin Jarmond, the Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics. The contract extension will be worth a guaranteed $4 million per year.

Through two seasons as The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach, Cronin has compiled a 41-22 record and led the Bruins’ 2020-21 team to the NCAA Final Four, UCLA’s first such appearance since 2008.

“In less than two years in Westwood – through seasons disrupted by a global pandemic – Mick has led UCLA Men’s Basketball back to its rightful place among the nation’s elite,” Jarmond said. “His leadership has given Bruin Nation a program to be proud of, galvanizing alumni and fans around the world, and it’s only the beginning. This extension represents the stability and commitment needed to execute the long-term vision that Mick and I share. The future is bright.”

UCLA went 22-10 in 2020-21 and advanced to the program’s first NCAA Final Four since 2008. The Bruins finished fourth in the Pac-12 standings with a 13-6 record and entered the NCAA Tournament as a “First Four” selection. UCLA took down Michigan State in the First Four contest before registering wins over BYU, Abilene Christian, Alabama, and Michigan, en route to the Final Four. UCLA had three players – Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Johnny Juzang – who secured All-Pac-12 honors.

“I am extremely grateful to Chancellor Block and Martin Jarmond for the opportunity to continue leading the UCLA program,” Cronin said. “I love being at UCLA. The commitment from our players over the past two seasons has been rewarding, especially as we have dealt with some unusual challenges during a global pandemic. I would like to thank our players and my coaching staff for their continued commitment to building this basketball program into something of which we can all be proud. I am humbled by the support of the Bruin community. We are looking forward to next season when we can get back into Pauley Pavilion with our fans.”

The Bruins recorded a No. 7 final ranking earlier this week in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, powered by USA Today Sports, marking the program’s best finish since a No. 4 ranking in 2007-08.

UCLA’s 2020-21 squad featured a balanced scoring attack with at least six players who averaged at least 10 points per game. The Bruins ranked No. 13 in the nation in the fewest turnovers committed per game (10.6) and compiled a record of 13-4 in games decided by five points or fewer (including contests that advanced into overtime).

The Bruins’ 2019-20 team finished the year with 11 wins in their final 14 games before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted cancellations of the Pac-12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. UCLA had finished with a 12-6 record in Pac-12 play during Cronin’s first season at UCLA. The Bruins finished second in the Pac-12 standings.

