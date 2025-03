Iona Uiagalelei, a 2027 three-star linebacker at La Verne (Calif.) Damien, landed a scholarship offer Friday from UCLA on his unofficial visit.

Uiagalelei, who visited along with fellow 2027 UCLA target and four-star teammate Gavin Williams, raved about his visit and told Bruin Blitz that the idea of being close to home is an intriguing one.

“My most favorite part is that it’s close to home and I’ll still be able to see my family,” Uiagalelei said.