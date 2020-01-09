News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 09:50:03 -0600') }} football Edit

UCLA Eyeing Joshua Simmons

UCLA is one of eight offers for OL Joshua Simmons.
UCLA is one of eight offers for OL Joshua Simmons. (Rivals.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

Even before the news that Christaphany Murray was hitting the transfer portal, the offensive line was going to be a recruiting priority. So far, for the class of 2021, the Bruins only have one know...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}