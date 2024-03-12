For the second consecutive season, UCLA had the best defender in the Pac-12.

Bruins sophomore forward/center Adem Bona was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the year and landed on the 10-man all-conference first team, the league announced Tuesday.

Bona, who also was one of five players on the all-defensive team, averaged 12.4 points on 58.5% shooting to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while appearing in all 31 games this season. Despite playing through ongoing foul trouble, he ranked second in the Pac-12 in blocks per game.

Bona is the third player in school history to earn the honor, joining last season’s recipient Jaylen Clark and Russell Westbrook (2008).

“It means a lot to me,” Bona said via UCLA Athletics. “One, keep it in the family. Last year, my teammate Jaylen Clark won the award, and this year I’m honored to be also named the defensive player of the year. Also, I want to give credit to my teammates, it wasn’t just me out there.”