News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-16 11:50:35 -0600') }} football Edit

UCLA Faces Tough Task In Utah

The Bruins will need a big game out Joshua Kelley and the offensive line to be successful against Utah.
The Bruins will need a big game out Joshua Kelley and the offensive line to be successful against Utah. (UCLABruins.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

Who would have ever thought that when the Bruins were floundering at 1-5 that a short time later, UCLA (4-5, 4-2 Pac-12) would have their destiny in their own hands? But here we are on the cusp of ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}