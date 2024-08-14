UCLA fall camp, Day 11: DeShaun Foster opts for focus over open practice
As it turns out, once was enough for DeShaun Foster.
UCLA will keep Saturday’s practice closed to the media and public, with the first-year head coach explaining Wednesday that he wanted to avoid another “vanilla practice” and ramp up the Bruins’ preparations for the Aug. 31 season opener at Hawaii.
“I know I said it was gonna be open, but for me to get exactly what I want out of them and get them prepared for the opener the way I want to get them prepared it’s probably better for me to close the practice,” Foster said.
So, that keeps a layer of mystery in exactly how UCLA will look after showing limited 11-on-11 action in last Saturday’s practice that included an autograph session for fans on the practice field afterward.
Practices in fall camp have a limited viewing period for media, with the team solely doing individual drills as reporters are present and holding off on team periods.
Foster said his biggest unanswered questions about his own team — how it handles adversity, for instance — can only offer so much in practices compared to games.
