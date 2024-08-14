As it turns out, once was enough for DeShaun Foster.

UCLA will keep Saturday’s practice closed to the media and public, with the first-year head coach explaining Wednesday that he wanted to avoid another “vanilla practice” and ramp up the Bruins’ preparations for the Aug. 31 season opener at Hawaii.

“I know I said it was gonna be open, but for me to get exactly what I want out of them and get them prepared for the opener the way I want to get them prepared it’s probably better for me to close the practice,” Foster said.

So, that keeps a layer of mystery in exactly how UCLA will look after showing limited 11-on-11 action in last Saturday’s practice that included an autograph session for fans on the practice field afterward.