Eric Bieniemy is fully aware that everyone wants to know what exactly UCLA’s offense will look like under his West Coast scheme.

In his own colorful way, though, the offensive coordinator/associate head coach wants to keep things vague and everyone guessing until the Aug. 31 season opener at Hawaii.

“I would say this, and I’m not trying to be an (expletive), we’re right where we need to be,” Bieniemy said Friday after the Bruins’ third practice of fall camp closed the first week.

UCLA will return to the Wasserman Football Center practice fields Monday, when Bieniemy will continue what he considers the “early stages” and further evaluation of the personnel groups.