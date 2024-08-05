UCLA fall camp, Day 4: Bruins put added emphasis on special teams
In previous seasons under former head coach Chip Kelly, it was common to see UCLA’s specialists left unattended and working among themselves while the rest of the team had assistants leading drills.
Under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster, with cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield now serving as special teams coordinator, that’s now longer the case.
In the early days of fall camp, new special teams analyst Tucker Meyer has been spotted working with the long snappers, holders and kickers.
Meyer, who was brought in after spring camp, was previously at stops such as North Dakota State, Charlotte and Mississippi State in recent years.
