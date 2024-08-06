UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe doesn't want to give away all of the secrets to his scheme. At most, he will just say it's a bit "unorthodox."

That unconventional style of teaching is something transfer edge rushers Luke Schuermann (Johns Hopkins), Drew Tuazama (South Carolina), Cherif Seye (Florida A&M) and Collins Acheampong (Miami) are all making an adjustment to in fall camp.

Acheampong had the benefit of being with the team in the spring but was unavailable for on-field instruction.

"He's trying to unlearn some of the techniques and then learn the stuff that we are doing. I think he's progressing well," Malloe said after practice.

Seye, meanwhile, was just recently cleared and attended his first practice Tuesday morning, but was limited to strength and conditioning work. He was not on the initial roster when camp opened last week.