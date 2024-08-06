Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

UCLA fall camp, Day 5: 'Unorthodox' defense looks to fit in new transfers

UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has four transfer edge rushers in fall camp who either just arrived over the summer or were unavailable in spring camp.
UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has four transfer edge rushers in fall camp who either just arrived over the summer or were unavailable in spring camp. (Matt Moreno | Bruin Blitz)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe doesn't want to give away all of the secrets to his scheme. At most, he will just say it's a bit "unorthodox."

That unconventional style of teaching is something transfer edge rushers Luke Schuermann (Johns Hopkins), Drew Tuazama (South Carolina), Cherif Seye (Florida A&M) and Collins Acheampong (Miami) are all making an adjustment to in fall camp.

Acheampong had the benefit of being with the team in the spring but was unavailable for on-field instruction.

"He's trying to unlearn some of the techniques and then learn the stuff that we are doing. I think he's progressing well," Malloe said after practice.

Seye, meanwhile, was just recently cleared and attended his first practice Tuesday morning, but was limited to strength and conditioning work. He was not on the initial roster when camp opened last week.

"But (Seye) came prepared so it shouldn’t take long to get him on the field," Malloe said.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement