PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

UCLA fall camp, Day 6: LB Ale Kaho looks to restart comeback

UCLA linebacker Ale Kaho (10) runs in to help make a tackle during a game against Utah in October 2021.
UCLA linebacker Ale Kaho (10) runs in to help make a tackle during a game against Utah in October 2021.
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster was quick to correct himself, as if to not put any hint of doubtful vibes in the air about linebacker Ale Kaho’s latest comeback attempt.

“I think he’s going to stay healthy — I know he’s going to stay healthy — and he’s somebody that you should really look out for,” Foster said Wednesday before the Bruins participated in their first practice in full pads and sixth overall of fall camp.

Kaho, who’s headed into his seventh season, is looking to bounce back from a foot injury that ended his 2023 season after the Sept. 2 opener against Coastal Carolina. It was another setback, another foot injury for the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder after missing all of the 2022 season.

The Reno, Nev., native’s last significant action came after transferring from Alabama in 2021 and appearing in 11 games that season.

Kaho, who was named Wednesday to the watch list for the college football comeback player of the year award, said he found himself going back and watching old film “to give myself some confidence or remind myself of who I am.”

It’s the mental aspect, he added, that are just as important as any physical obstacles in his comeback attempt.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0x4U3VOMUF3YzJvP3NpPTQ1ME9kUWFMTzRXZTdfV0Y/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“I had to overcome a lot of mental barriers and I was questioning myself a lot, you know?” Kaho said.

“It’s tough not playing for two years, so just things like that. And leaning on my teammates, like I said before, my brotherhood, and my coach at the time definitely helped me throughout the entire time I was injured is coach Norton.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VjbGEucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3VjbGEtZmFsbC1jYW1wLWRheS02LWxiLWFsZS1rYWhvLWxvb2tzLXRv LXJlc3RhcnQtY29tZWJhY2siLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnVjbGEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZ1Y2xhLWZhbGwtY2FtcC1kYXktNi1sYi1hbGUta2Foby1sb29rcy10by1y ZXN0YXJ0LWNvbWViYWNrJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNTkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK