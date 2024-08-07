UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster was quick to correct himself, as if to not put any hint of doubtful vibes in the air about linebacker Ale Kaho’s latest comeback attempt.

“I think he’s going to stay healthy — I know he’s going to stay healthy — and he’s somebody that you should really look out for,” Foster said Wednesday before the Bruins participated in their first practice in full pads and sixth overall of fall camp.

Kaho, who’s headed into his seventh season, is looking to bounce back from a foot injury that ended his 2023 season after the Sept. 2 opener against Coastal Carolina. It was another setback, another foot injury for the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder after missing all of the 2022 season.

The Reno, Nev., native’s last significant action came after transferring from Alabama in 2021 and appearing in 11 games that season.

Kaho, who was named Wednesday to the watch list for the college football comeback player of the year award, said he found himself going back and watching old film “to give myself some confidence or remind myself of who I am.”

It’s the mental aspect, he added, that are just as important as any physical obstacles in his comeback attempt.