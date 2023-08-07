The UCLA football team had one notable and another potentially noteworthy observation Monday early in the team's fifth practice of fall camp.

The most encouraging sight was the return of Ale Kaho, a sixth-year linebacker who has been out with a lower right leg injury since the spring of last season.

Kaho, with his white practice jersey partially rolled up, took part in both individual pass defense drills with safeties coach Brian Norwood and another set of drills at the sled with inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr.

The rest of practice after the first 20 minutes was closed to the media, per the program's policy.

“It’s definitely inspirational because (Kaho) came a long way,” Bruins defensive back William Nimmo Jr. said after practice. “He’s had some injuries along the line, and he’s a great guy and he’s somebody we’re pulling for and we’re going to be happy to have him back this season. To have anybody back in the unit will make us stronger, so we’re just looking forward to that.”

Before camp opened last week, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said the former Alabama transfer was cleared for fall camp. For the first four practices, Kaho was limited to strength and conditioning work reserved for players working their way back from injury.

Still waiting to be cleared for a full return is fellow linebacker JonJon Vaughns. Kelly said last Friday that the senior is still getting into football shape after spending the summer preparing for the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Vaughns has played for the UCLA baseball team each of the past three seasons and typically misses spring football camp because of the season.