UCLA falls flat in 42-13 home loss to Indiana in Big Ten opener

PASADENA — The UCLA football team's long-awaited Big Ten opener started with some flair, with changes such as individual NFL-style player introductions for the defense as smoke emerged from a makeshift entrance near the team tunnel.

That's where the razzle dazzle stopped Saturday, as the Bruins continued to scuffle early on offense and the defense allowed big play after big play to Indiana in the first half en route to a 42-13 loss in front of 47,811 fans at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA (1-1) had issues defending third down, allowing Indiana (3-0) to convert 9 of 12 opportunities.

In addition, the Bruins fumbled away their first offensive snap and quickly found themselves in a 21-0 hole before eventually scoring in the closing seconds of the first half.

The Hoosiers, who led 21-7 at the break, allowed just a pair of field goals in the second half and poured it on. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns without an interception and completed 25 of 33 pass attempts.

UCLA was outgained 430-238 and couldn't take advantage of Indiana's 14 penalties for 127 yards.

The Bruins will head to Baton Rouge next week to face No. 16 Louisiana State (2-1), which rallied from a 17-point deficit at South Carolina to escape with a last-minute 36-33 win earlier in the day.