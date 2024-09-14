UCLA falls flat in 42-13 home loss to Indiana in Big Ten opener

PASADENA — The UCLA football team's long-awaited Big Ten opener started with some flair, with changes such as individual NFL-style player introductions for the defense as smoke emerged from a makeshift entrance near the team tunnel.
That's where the razzle dazzle stopped Saturday, as the Bruins continued to scuffle early on offense and the defense allowed big play after big play to Indiana in the first half en route to a 42-13 loss in front of 47,811 fans at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA (1-1) had issues defending third down, allowing Indiana (3-0) to convert 9 of 12 opportunities.
In addition, the Bruins fumbled away their first offensive snap and quickly found themselves in a 21-0 hole before eventually scoring in the closing seconds of the first half.
The Hoosiers, who led 21-7 at the break, allowed just a pair of field goals in the second half and poured it on. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns without an interception and completed 25 of 33 pass attempts.
UCLA was outgained 430-238 and couldn't take advantage of Indiana's 14 penalties for 127 yards.
The Bruins will head to Baton Rouge next week to face No. 16 Louisiana State (2-1), which rallied from a 17-point deficit at South Carolina to escape with a last-minute 36-33 win earlier in the day.
Postgame UCLA press conference
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster:
Quarterback Ethan Garbers and linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo:
Scoring summary
First quarter
8:31, Indiana: QB Kurtis Rourke to WR Miles Cross, 3-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicolas Radicic), 7-0 Indiana
7:28, Indiana: QB Kurtis Rourke to WR Ke'Shawn Williams, 14-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicolas Radicic), 14-0 Indiana
Second quarter
4:21, Indiana: RB Justice Ellison 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicolas Radicic), 21-0 Indiana
0:42, UCLA: RB T.J. Harden 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 21-7 Indiana
Third quarter
9:37, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 28-yard field goal, 21-10 Indiana
4:55, Indiana: QB Kurtis Rourke to WR Ke'Shawn Williams, 3-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicolas Radicic), 28-10 Indiana
Fourth quarter
13:13, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 34-yard field goal, 28-13 Indiana
7:28, Indiana: QB Kurtis Rourke to WR Omar Cooper Jr., 23-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicolas Radicic), 35-13 Indiana
0:42, Indiana: RB Elijah Green 14-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicolas Radicic), 42-13 Indiana
Turning point of the game
Already trailing 7-0, things quickly got worse after UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers fumbled the first snap and Indiana doubled its advantage three plays later.
Bruins kicker Mateen Bhaghani, who was a perfect 3 for 3 in the season opener two weeks ago at Hawaii, then punctuated the first-quarter struggles by missing a 41-yard attempt wide right as time expired.
The Hoosiers turned it over on downs on their third drive, but the Bruins quickly went three-and-out.
Indiana then produced a 12-play scoring drive highlighted by three third-down conversions, including a 33-yard connection from Rourke to receiver Mile Cross deep down the middle to get inside the red zone. Running back Justice Ellison followed with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to push the lead to 21-0 and the Hoosiers never looked back.
Bruins standout on offense: RB T.J. Harden
While it was nothing spectacular after UCLA collectively produced just 26 yards rushing on its first 13 attempts, Harden eventually finished with a team-high 48 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to go with a team-best four catches for 41 yards.
More offensive line woes, however, compounded the issue running the ball and the Bruins never made much progress until it was too late.
Bruins standout on defense: CB Kanye Clark
The little resistance the Bruins did show defensively came courtesy of Clark, who broke up two passes and made a tackle before exiting early in the third quarter with an apparent left leg injury suffered while on kickoff coverage.
Trailing 14-0, it was Clark's effort on fourth-and-6 from the UCLA 33-yard line that produced a pass break-up and a turnover on downs with 11:14 left in the second quarter.
Why UCLA lost
In the first half, the Bruins' defense allowed five plays of 15 or more yards including three on third down. In particular, third-and-7 and third-and-16 situations highlighted a woeful first 30 minutes.
The Hoosiers essentially dared the Bruins to make a stop, lining up around midfield despite facing fourth-and-7 before UCLA defensive end Jacob Busic was flagged for being offsides to give Indiana a fresh set of downs.
Then, there was the third-and-3 conversion on the Rourke pass to Cross, who appeared to make a one-handed grab as part of a 33-yard gain to the UCLA 1.
The Bruins failed to produce a sack and made just four tackles for a loss.
The offense didn't help matters, producing just 4.8 yards per play and producing just a pair of Bhaghani made field goals on its three lengthiest drives.
Notable UCLA stats
Passing
Ethan Garbers: 14 of 23 for 137 yards, INT
Justyn Martin: 1 of 1 for 5 yards
Rushing
T.J. Harden: 12 carries for 48 yards, TD
Ethan Garbers: 7 carries for 21 yards
Jalen Berger: 3 carries for 13 yards
Keegan Jones: 3 carries for 12 yards
Receiving
T.J. Harden: 4 catches for 41 yards
Moliki Matavao: 3 catches for 32 yards
Rico Flores Jr.: 2 catches for 31 yards
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala: 2 catches for 14 yards
Defense
Kain Medrano: 9 tackles, 3 TFLs
Oluwafemi Oladejo: 7 tackles
Kanye Clark: 2 PBUs, tackle