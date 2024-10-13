UCLA falls in last-minute heartbreaker to Minnesota

Minnesota running back Darius Taylor (1) scores on a game-winning 5-yard touchdown catch with 27 seconds left Saturday as UCLA lost 21-17 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Photo by Robert Hanashiro | USA Today Sports)

PASADENA — The game was there for the taking Saturday night. A UCLA football team hampered by an inconsistent offense started out in a rhythm, grabbed its first opening lead in any contest this season and had a 10-point halftime lead. Then, things stalled in all-too-familiar fashion, the Bruins' run game once again nonexistent, but a late fourth-quarter response set up an opportunity for the program's first-ever Big Ten Conference win. However, a flip of the field on a well-placed punt backed up the Bruins' one-dimensional offense and UCLA was unable to muster one final stop in a 21-17 loss to Minnesota at the Rose Bowl. Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer threw two touchdowns, including a 5-yard pass to running back Darius Taylor for the go-ahead score with 27 seconds to play. Taylor also finished with a rushing touchdown. On the final drive, Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers, who returned after missing last week's game with a right foot injury, heaved a Hail Mary that Gophers defensive back Koi Perich intercepted in front of the end zone as time expired. Garbers was intercepted three times — twice by Perich — and finished 25-of-36 passing for 293 yards and a touchdown. UCLA (1-5, 0-4 Big Ten) generated 329 yards of total offense, but just 74 yards on the six drives following Garbers' first-quarter interception through the end of the third quarter. It was the Bruins’ fifth consecutive loss. Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to erase the early deficit.

UCLA postgame press conference

Scoring summary

First quarter 8:49, UCLA: RB Keegan Jones 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 7-0 UCLA Second quarter 0:00, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 34-yard field goal, 10-0 UCLA Third quarter 10:33, Minnesota: QB Max Brosmer to WR Elijah Spencer, 12-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Dragan Kesich), 10-7 UCLA 7:16, Minnesota: RB Darius Taylor 2-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Dragan Kesich), 14-10 Minnesota Fourth quarter 6:54, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to WR J.Michael Sturdivant, 42-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 17-14 UCLA 0:27, Minnesota: QB Max Brosmer to RB Darius Taylor, 5-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Dragan Kesich), 21-17 Minnesota

Turning point of the game

After starting out hot, the UCLA offense inched its way to a 10-0 halftime lead as things started to sputter. The Gophers, who punted four times in the first half, broke through on their first possession of the third quarter. Brosmer connected with receiver Elijah Spencer for a 12-yard touchdown to pull within 10-7 at the 10:33 mark. Garbers then threw his second interception of the game on the ensuing UCLA drive. Perich stepped in front of the pass at the Bruins' 38-yard line. The Gophers took advantage and their first lead of the contest, 14-10, on a 2-yard touchdown run by Taylor with 7:16 left in the third. Finally, midway through the fourth quarter, the Bruins got back into a rhythm on offense as Garbers connected with wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant three times on a drive capped by their 42-yard touchdown on play-action. That pulled UCLA back in front 17-14 with 6:54 to play. The Bruins maintained the advantage and forced the Gophers to punt with 2:44 left. However, Mark Crawford's 44-yard punt was downed at the UCLA 3. The Bruins opened with a pair of T.J. Harden runs that amounted to just three yards and Garbers' ensuing pass to tight end Moliki Matavao came up a yard short of a first down. UCLA punted back and Minnesota started the game-winning drive from its own 39 with 2:20 remaining. Brosmer opened with a pair of long completions, including a 27-yarder to receiver Daniel Jackson to get to the brink of the red zone.

Bruins standout on offense: WR J.Michael Sturdivant

It's been the constant question since the transfer arrived from California before the 2023 season: How do the Bruins get Sturdivant more involved? After three games already this season without a single catch, Sturdivant was Garbers' key target in the first and fourth quarters. He finished with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. It was the most receptions Sturdivant has had in a single game since joining the Bruins. He caught five passes in a pair of games last season.

Bruins standout on defense: LB Carson Schwesinger

UCLA's leading tackler collected two of the team's three sacks and finished with 12 stops — including a game-high 4 1/2 for a loss. It was another step in the right direction for a Bruins pass rush that finished with seven tackles in the backfield.

UCLA play of the game

After forcing a punt before the end of the first half, the Bruins got into the red zone on an electrifying 32-yard catch and run from Harden. After receiving Garbers' pass at the UCLA 47-yard line, Harden moved up field, avoided one defender and cut back to the right. Then, at the Minnesota 37, he put on the brakes to allow another defender fly by and raced to the 25, where he then hesitated to avoid another would-be tackler before being brought down at the 16. That allowed UCLA to convert a Mateen Bhaghani 34-yard field goal as time expired to take a 10-0 lead into the locker room.

Why UCLA lost

After starting 10-of-11 passing, Garbers had an attempt tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted at the Minnesota 23-yard line early in the second quarter. That was the beginning of the offense's ongoing inconsistency to string together drives. The Bruins continued to stand tall defensively, but the next two drives from the offense resulted in a loss of two yards over the minimum six plays. UCLA continued to struggle running ball, netting just 36 yards on 26 attempts for 1.4 yards per carry and a touchdown off a direct snap. In addition, the Bruins had 10 penalties for 105 yards.

Notable UCLA stats