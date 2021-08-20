UCLA FB Schedule - Games 9 and 10
On October 30th, in Salt Lake City, the Bruins will play a team that has been very tough on them in recent years, Utah. As a matter of fact, the Utes have a four-game winning streak against the Bru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news