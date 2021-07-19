UCLA FB Schedule - Part 4
UCLA’s first conference game will be against Stanford in Palo Alto. The Cardinal has been a thorn in the side of the Bruins ever since Jim Harbaugh led the rebirth of the Stanford program.The Cardi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news