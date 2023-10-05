The new-look UCLA men’s basketball team will take the Pauley Pavilion hardwood for a Halloween night exhibition against Cal State Dominguez Hills before officially opening the 2023-24 regular season Nov. 6 against Saint Francis.

Broadcast information, including tip-off time, for the exhibition contest has yet to be determined.

The Bruins’ schedule, which was finalized Thursday, will include 19 nationally-televised games in addition to the remaining 12 on Pac-12 Network.

It will also be the Bruins’ final season in the Pac-12 before becoming members of the Big Ten in August 2024.

The Pac-12 has finalized nearly all men’s basketball tip-off times and broadcast assignments for the upcoming season.

The regular-season opener will be part of a doubleheader with the women’s basketball program, with the men scheduled to play at 8:30 p.m.

UCLA’s roster features seven freshmen and one transfer among the new additions, with 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara, 6-foot-9 forward Berke Buyuktuncel and 6-foot-3 combo guard Sebastian Mack among the headliners. The international flavor on the roster also includes Utah transfer Lazar Stefanovic.

Returners include last year’s Pac-12 freshman of the year Adem Bona and sophomore point guard Dylan Andrews.

The exhibition will be the first time the complete roster has played in a game together. During a summer trip to Spain, the Bruins were without Mara, Buyuktuncel and Bona.

The first three contests, including games against Lafayette (Nov. 10) and Long Island (Nov. 15), will air on Pac-12 Network.

The Bruins will then head to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational for games against Marquette (Nov. 20), Kansas or Chaminade (Nov. 21) and a to-be-determined opponent (Nov. 22).

UCLA will return home to face a pair of Big West opponents, UC Riverside (Nov. 30) and Cal State Northridge (Dec. 19), before finishing off a home-and-home series with visiting Maryland (Dec. 22) at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Last season, the Bruins got off to a hot start en route to defeating the Terrapins, 87-60.

Sandwiched between that group of games will be high-profile matchups at Villanova (Dec. 9 on FOX) and the CBS Sports Classic against Ohio State (Dec. 16) on a neutral floor in Atlanta.

The Bruins will begin their final trip through the Pac-12 starting with road contests at Oregon State (Dec. 28) and Oregon (Dec. 30).

UCLA will then start the new year at home against Stanford (Jan. 3) and California (Jan. 6).

The Bruins’ lone venture to the Rocky Mountain Time Zone will be a Jan. 11 contest at Utah.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, Colorado gave up its contest with UCLA to allow the Bruins to have two games against rival Arizona this season.

Other highlights on the Pac-12 schedule include road games at rivals Arizona (Jan. 20) and USC (Jan. 27).

The Bruins will host the Trojans on Feb. 24.

The final homestand of the regular season will feature Arizona (March 7) and Arizona State (March 9) before the Pac-12 tournament begins the following week in Las Vegas.