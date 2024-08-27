PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
UCLA finalizes 2024-25 men’s basketball nonconference schedule

UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews
UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews (Jayne Kamin-Oncea | USA Today Sports)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

The UCLA men’s basketball team announced Tuesday a nonconference slate that will feature 11 games in the upcoming 2024-25 season that tips off Nov. 4 against Rider University at Pauley Pavilion.

The opener will be played five days after an exhibition contest against visiting Cal State L.A.

The announcement comes a day after the program finalized an agreement to face New Mexico in a neutral-site contest Nov. 8 in Henderson, Nev.

From there, the Bruins will return to Pauley Pavilion for a five-game homestand against Boston University (Nov. 11), Lehigh (Nov. 15), Idaho State (Nov. 20), Cal State Fullerton (Nov. 22) and Southern Utah (Nov. 26).

The games against Idaho State and Cal State Fullerton are part of a multi-team event dubbed the Bruin Classic.

UCLA will then continue its longstanding rivalry with former Pac-12 foe Arizona in a neutral-site contest Dec. 14 in Phoenix.

Three days later, the Bruins will host their final nonconference home game against Prairie View A&M before playing two more high-profile neutral-site games.

UCLA will play North Carolina on Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden in New York City before competing in the first-ever college basketball game at the new Intuit Dome in nearby Inglewood against Gonzaga a week later.

The Bruins’ first season as members of the Big Ten will begin with a pair of early December conference games to be determined before resuming the bulk of the 20-game Big Ten slate the week of Dec. 30.

“Our team has had a productive summer, and I know that our players can’t wait to get into Pauley Pavilion,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in a release. “We have a lot of work ahead in these next two months, but I am excited about this group. Our nonconference schedule helps our team stay in the West and gives our fans here a chance to watch us in person, whether that’s at UCLA, down in Inglewood, or in Henderson and Phoenix. We anticipate at least two trips to the East Coast, including the game against North Carolina at Madison Square Garden, and we would love all our East Coast fans to come watch the Bruins. We are less than 10 weeks from the season opener in Pauley Pavilion, and we’re looking forward to what should be an exciting season.”

The full 31-game schedule, complete with tip-off times and broadcast information, will be finalized in late September. In all, 17 of the games will be at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins, who finished 16-17 last season and missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019, return three starters and feature six transfers to go with three freshmen.

