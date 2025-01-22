UCLA finalizes football staff, hires A.J. Steward as running backs coach

UCLA finalized its coaching staff Wednesday, naming A.J. Steward the football program’s new running backs coach.

Steward, who spent the 2024 season as an analyst at his alma mater Kansas, also had coaching stops at Baylor (2023), Oregon State (2021-22), Arizona (2020), Brigham Young (2018-19) and Rice (2012-17).

“I am really excited to complete my staff with coach Steward,” Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster said in a statement announcing the move. “He always gets the most out of his backs and it shows in how they play. They approach every down with discipline and intent and that is a reflection of their coach.”

Steward will look to revitalize UCLA’s rushing attack, which produced just 86.6 yards rushing per game for the worst mark in the Big Ten and was the nation’s third-worst average this past season.

This past season, the Jayhawks ran for 211.4 yards per game for the nation’s 13th-best average.

In 2022, Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was named the Pac-12 freshman offensive player of the year under Steward’s direction. Martinez earned first-team recognition after rushing for 982 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and scoring seven touchdowns.

The St. Louis native and former tight end joins a Bruins coaching staff that overhauled most of its full-time assistants heading into Foster’s second season at the helm. The lone returners are defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and tight ends/assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel, while inside linebackers/associate head coach Scott White was promoted from within after serving as an analyst.

Steward is one of seven newcomers on the staff, joining offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri, offensive line coach Andy Kwon, wide receivers coach Burl Toler III, defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, secondary coach Demetrice Martin and safeties coach Gabe Lynn.