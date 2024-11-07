UCLA ‘fired up’ for upcoming challenge against Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson

in other news
UCLA at Nebraska: 5 things to watch
The Bruins will see a familiar face on the Cornhuskers’ sideline Saturday.
Three takeaways from UCLA's exhibition win over Cal State L.A.
Get an early assessment of how things looked Wednesday for the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion.
WATCH: Mick Cronin, Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau recap UCLA's exhibition
The Bruins cruised to a 100-64 win Wednesday night in their final tuneup before the regular season.
UCLA flips former BYU commit Cole Cogshell
The Bruins added to their 2025 football recruiting class Wednesday afternoon.
UCLA puts together ‘sloppy’ practice as trip to Nebraska draws closer
The details on what drew the ire of Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster early in practice Wednesday morning.
It’s not easy to be the nation’s second-leading rusher and still be a bit overlooked.
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, though, is in the midst of a breakout season that’s been overshadowed by Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty.
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, however, is well aware of the challenge ahead when Johnson and Iowa visit the Rose Bowl for Friday night’s Homecoming contest.
