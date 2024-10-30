UCLA flips former BYU commit Cole Cogshell

In a matter of three days, Pasadena (Calif.) Muir three-star defensive end Cole Coghshell went from former Brigham Young commitment to newest 2025 UCLA pledge.

But the wheels were put in motion nearly three full weeks ago.

Cogshell’s announcement Wednesday afternoon comes 28 hours after an official offer from the Bruins, who invited him for an unofficial visit to the Oct. 12 contest against Minnesota at the Rose Bowl.

Cogshell backed off his commitment to BYU on Monday.