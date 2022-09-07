UCLA hopes to have a number of key players back on the field for Saturday’s Week 2 game against Alabama State.

Receivers Kam Brown and Logan Loya, who both missed last week’s opener, have steadily participated in more periods of practice this week, Bruins coach Chip Kelly said before Wednesday’s practice.

Kelly said a list from the trainer dictates what an injured player can and cannot do in practice on any given day.

“If they’re available (to practice), we’ll see what they can put themselves through. We’ll make all our assessments on Friday,” Kelly said about their availability.

Tight end Michael Ezeike is in a similar situation after an early exit from the 45-17 win over Bowling Green. Fellow tight end Hudson Habermehl also left early but returned to practice immediately this week, while Ezeike did not participate Monday.

Ezeike has been dressed and a participant in the last two practices.

“Zeike’s doing good,” Kelly said. “We’ll see what we get out of him today. He’s in full pads and he’s going to run around a little bit. We’ll see how it works itself out.”

Starting linebacker Kain Medrano has missed the last two sessions and his status is uncertain going into the weekend.

Theme of respecting opponent continues

For a second consecutive week, Kelly and the coaching staff have stressed the importance of respecting the other team.

For the first time in program history, UCLA will play an FCS opponent — another step down from last week’s nonconference opponent from the MAC. That trend will only continue in Week 3 against South Alabama to cap a lackluster early slate that took a hit when Michigan backed out of a series that was slated to begin this season.

Regardless, Kelly said, the preparation and focus remains the same.

“We’re putting a game plan together to beat them,” Kelly said. “That’s all we’ve ever talked about as a staff.

“Honestly, we’re playing against ourselves every week. … There’s a lot of things we did really well last week, but there’s a lot of things we can improve. The biggest jump in a team is from Week 1 to Week 2.”

Even with the lack of a marquee opponent, Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet isn’t worried about a potential lack of focus or letdown.

“We’re always going to come with the same mentality no matter who we’re playing,” Charbonnet said. “We’re going to play with the same style, same physicality and speed.”

The focus is just as much on measuring their performance against themselves, Kelly said. There just isn’t one particular area being emphasized over the others in practice.

As he said after the opener, Kelly reiterated that he hopes the win over Bowling Green is “the worst game they play this year.” He wants to see a team that’s taken steps forward, not backward.

“There’s nothing that we can say, ‘Hey, we did this in the opener. We’re good,’” Kelly said. “It’s about constant improvement.”

CFP expansion ‘move in the right direction’

Last Friday, multiple outlets reported that the College Football Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams by 2026 — and possibly earlier.

While he didn’t have an opinion on what the “right number” is for expansion, Kelly said the opportunity to have more schools in contention is a “move in the right direction” for the sport.

“What the number is, I don’t know,” Kelly said. “I think the fact that it’s expanded and more teams will have access to it, that’s a positive.”

Kelly likened the news to the schools move to the Big Ten Conference, adding that anything beyond the current season isn’t the focus for him and the team.

“You’ll address it when that season hits,” he said.

“But I think it’s a move in the right direction. … It develops a lot of interest in the game. There’s tremendous interest in the game right now. So, I was for it.”