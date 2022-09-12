Two days after UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet was held out and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson exited early in the second quarter of the 45-7 win over Alabama State, both were dressed and head coach Chip Kelly only said they were “available” to practice Monday.

Both sported cameras strapped atop their helmets, which typically indicates a follow-up film session with the team’s virtual reality technology. Neither appeared to be hampered during the first 20 minutes open to the media.

Thompson-Robinson also was made available to the media after the two-hour session, a good indication that he is on track to play Saturday against South Alabama. The fifth-year senior said there was no injury despite Kelly telling the media after the game that his starter was “unavailable” and that he wasn’t responsible for the decision.

“I feel great, I feel 100 percent and ready to go this week,” Thompson-Robinson said. “(Backup quarterback Ethan Garbers) got his call, it was his time, so I just had to get out of the game and be the best teammate I can be.”

When asked if he was injured, Thompson-Robinson shook his head no.

As for the timing of the substitution, Kelly made the switch in the middle of a drive and after Thompson-Robinson was hit on a shovel pass. After another play, Garbers came in.

Thompson-Robinson said the substitutions and decisions like Charbonnet’s absence are not communicated to the players in advance.

“The competitor in me is a little frustrated, but understandably so,” he said. “We have a great backup, as well as the rest of the guys in the quarterback room.

“I have no clue (ahead of time). I’m focused on the game and doing my thing on the field. When my number is called, or when Ethan’s number is called, we have to be ready for it. That’s how it’s always been and I think that’s how it always will be here. My whole mindset and goal was to play the whole game. It didn’t work out that way.”

Charbonnet was not among the players made available after practice.