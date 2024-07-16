“I’ve played it a lot and I’ve thrown (the ball) to myself a lot,” Sturdivant said at the event sponsored by NIL collective Men of Westwood. “Just before I got here I went for like 300 yards (receiving) in one game. So, my character’s doing all right.”

So, when early access of the reincarnated “College Football 25” was released Monday, Sturdivant spent plenty of time with the game leading up to Tuesday’s launch party at the Wasserman Football Center.

For more than a decade, however, the franchise was dormant because of unauthorized likeness to the real-life players the in-game models were based off — and the lack of name, image and likeness compensation that was previously against NCAA rules.

Once NIL rules passed, calls for the return of the popular video game increased and EA Sports put in years of work leading up to the release.

The game features hundreds of traditions and other specifics tied to each FBS program around the country. For UCLA, that includes the crowd breaking into an eight-clap and the players running onto the field through the proper tunnel at the Rose Bowl.

At the launch party, linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo was thrilled with the final product and the ability to control his own avatar in the game.

“I had some friends send me some clips,” Oladejo said before experiencing the game himself for the first time. “It’s honestly dope. It’s really awesome, it’s incredible. I remember playing this game as a kid.”

It’s not all perfect.

UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia, who is arguably the team’s best NFL draft prospect in the upcoming season, failed to crack EA Sports’ top 10 ranking on his own team.

The highest-rated Bruins in the game at launch are: Sturdivant (88 overall), cornerback Devin Kirkwood (85), running back T.J. Harden (85), offensive lineman Josh Carlin (84) and receiver Logan Loya (84).

Player ratings, specifically in their characters’ speed, drew some mostly joking reactions.

“I can’t complain too much, but speed is ridiculous,” backup quarterback Justyn Martin said. “A 73 speed is ridiculous. I have linebackers (in the game) faster than me, I have other quarterbacks faster than me. … (Oladejo) has a higher speed than me. Y’all can ask Femi…”

Oladejo’s model was credited with an 81 rating in speed.

In all, 71 real-life players and their likeness were included on the UCLA roster in the game. The rest of the roster was constructed with randomly-generated, created players who are not real.

In addition, Sturdivant said, the offensive scheme built-in for UCLA in the game is still largely former head coach Chip Kelly’s spread offense. First-year head coach DeShaun Foster and offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy took over when the game was already in the later stages of development.

Real-life coaches were not included in the game, but similar playbooks for each school were used to create a realistic feel.

EA Sports plans to make in-season patch updates to the game, including player ratings. It remains to be seen whether more Bruins will be added to the game, too, but freshman running back Cameron Jones, who didn’t arrive until the summer, said he has submitted his information and opted into the game.

At launch, player models for Notre Dame transfer receiver Rico Flores Jr., who enrolled in the winter, and UNLV transfer guard Alani Makihele, who arrived in the summer, were among those not included.

Meanwhile, other late transfers including Houston/Louisville tackle Rueben Unije and San Diego State fullback Leo Kemp were listed on the game’s UCLA roster.