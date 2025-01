UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe worked his way through Utah and extended a pair of scholarship offers Friday.

Among his multiple high school stops, Malloe had conversations with 2027 Millville-Ridgeline defensive end Krew Jones and 2026 Kaysville-Davis defensive end Lopeti Moala Jr.

Bruin Blitz reached both players to get their thoughts on Malloe, the offer and future plans to head to Westwood.