The biggest recruiting weekend on the UCLA football gameday calendar is just two days away when the No. 23-ranked Bruins host Colorado at the Rose Bowl.

The UCLA sideline prior to kickoff will be littered with talent from various recruiting classes, including current 2024 commits such as three-star offensive tackle and legacy recruit Mark Schroller.

Among the biggest uncommitted visitors is four-star 2025 quarterback George MacIntyre, a Rivals100 talent from Brentwood, Tenn., who already previewed his visit with national recruiting analyst Sean Williams.

Here’s a round-up of who Bruin Blitz exchanged messages and emails with throughout the week to see where things stand with UCLA, their recruitments, in general, what the Bruins’ staff has been telling them, and much more: