Part of the changes that have come with UCLA going from the Chip Kelly era to the DeShaun Foster era have trickled down to a bit less stringent dietary restrictions for the offensive linemen.

While the players are still mindful of what they put in their bodies, right guard Josh Carlin said after Tuesday’s practice that the options have improved.

“Not a crazy amount, but I think he’s kind of allowed us to eat some, I say, more tastier foods,” Carlin said, noting the addition of macaroni and cheese balls.

“Just kind of mixing in some carbs and stuff.”

The biggest changes to the group, though, are the departure of starting center Duke Clemens, who exhausted his eligibility, and new offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

The former longtime NFL offensive line coach was brought in after former position coach Tim Drevno was fired following a three-year stint.

Carlin said he was informed directly by Drevno.

“He texted me and he’s like, ‘Look, man, love you, appreciate our relationship, but they let me go,’” Carlin recalled.

Foster, though, assured Carlin he was going to “get you right” with the new hire.

Castillo arrived with more than 40 years of coaching experience, including nearly 30 in the NFL, and recruits have told Bruin Blitz since his hire that he comes with a straightforward approach that doesn’t sugarcoat much.

Castillo previously coached and worked with new Bruins offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, a former running back, at a pair of stops in the NFL. They were most recently together last season with the Washington Commanders.

Foster said Castillo also came with high praise from Travelle Wharton, who was Foster’s right tackle when he played with the Carolina Panthers and coached alongside Castillo with the Commanders.

“He’s a Hall of Fame coach,” Foster said of Castillo when spring camp opened last week. “A developer in the O-line room. He’s somebody that has taken guys — free agents — and made them Pro Bowlers. He’s a real detailed coach, he’s going to get the most out of these guys.”

Carlin said he has been pleased with the transition.

“Coach Juan is my guy,” Carlin said. “He’s big on the extra work. He loves making us come in early and stay later, and we love that.

“I think the biggest thing with coach Juan is just repetition. I think every technique that he teaches us, it’s very similar technique, but one of the things is he wants us to work at it nonstop. Because at that point, when you keep working it, it’s going to become natural. And so sometimes we’ll do a technique and he’s just like, ‘Look, it’s not pretty.’ But he will continue to be like, ‘We just need to stress it and stress it, and over time it will become natural.’”

Carlin is one of four returning starters along the offensive line. At center, redshirt freshman Sam Yoon and newly converted offensive lineman Dovid Magna have been taking unofficial first- and second-team reps, respectively, while redshirt sophomore Benjamin Roy Jr. continues to work his way back from a back injury.

“We’re kind of building that chemistry with Sam and Dovid coming from the D-line,” Carlin said.

“He’s been great. Sam is a really, really smart kid. He works hard.”



