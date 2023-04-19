UCLA freshman Adem Bona declares for NBA draft, retains college eligibility
The UCLA men’s basketball program may have to replace all five starters from last season’s team that advanced to the Sweet 16.
Adem Bona, the Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year, became the fifth starter to declare for the NBA draft.
“Ever since I picked up a basketball, it has always been my dream to show that I could play at the highest level,” Bona wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday announcing his decision. “With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA draft.”
Bona emerged as one of the nation’s quickest big men on the defensive end, often turning blocked shots into instant offense. His 1.73 blocks per game ranked among the country’s top 50 and fourth in the Pac-12.
The 6-foot-10 forward/center averaged 7.7 points on 67.5% shooting and 5.3 rebounds. Keeping him on the court, however, was an issue, as Bona often found himself in foul trouble throughout the season.
In a statement, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said Bona is still enrolled in school and will retain his college eligibility as he explores his potential pro career.
“Adem is one of the best young people who I’ve ever coached, and I’m excited for him,” Cronin said. “This is part of having great players in your program.”
Cronin added that Bona and Jaylen Clark, who also declared for the draft but hired an NCAA-certified agent, have his support “as they navigate through this process.”
Like Clark, the decision for Bona will be tied to the rehabilitation process. According to the Los Angeles Times, Bona is not expected to work out for NBA teams.
Bona hurt his left shoulder while diving for a loose ball in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. The injury forced him to miss the championship game, as well as two of the Bruins’ three NCAA tournament games. He did not play in UCLA’s 79-76 loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA West Regional semifinals after reaggravating the injury in the previous round.
Clark is rehabbing an Achilles injury suffered in the regular-season finale, with that process expected to be 8 to 10 months.
So, now the Bruins will wait to hear whether the entire starting five will remain in the draft, or if Bona or Clark — or both — decide to return to Westwood.
The early-entry withdrawal deadline to retain collegiate eligibility is May 31.
One player who will not be withdrawing from the draft is UCLA freshman shooting guard Amari Bailey, who announced his decision six days ago. His mother, Johanna Leia, told ESPN that “he is not testing the waters.”
The Bruins will also have to replace Pac-12 player of the year Jaime Jaquez Jr. and all-conference point guard Tyger Campbell, both of whom decided against exercising their bonus year of eligibility. UCLA also will be without sixth man David Singleton next season after the fifth-year senior exhausted his eligibility.
Walk-on and fan favorite Russell Stong also is out of eligibility.
Back for a sixth season will be reserve forward/center Kenneth Nwuba.
The Bruins also are expected to return reserve guards Dylan Andrews and Will McClendon, with Andrews expected to take over Campbell’s spot in the starting five, in addition to reserve big man Mac Etienne, wing Abramo Canka, forwards Logan Cremonesi and Evan Manjikian and guard Jack Seidler.
Incoming will be a four-man 2023 signing class led by four-star recruits Sebastian Mack, a combo guard, and Devin Williams, an in-state product and forward. The Bruins also will have three-star forward Brandon Williams of New York and French guard Ilane Fibleuil, who committed to the program six days ago.
Earlier this month, UCLA also added former Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic via the transfer portal.