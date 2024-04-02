BruinBlitz

Last April, Ilane Fibleuil joined UCLA's program as one of the influx of highly regarded international additions. His first college season did not go as expected, and he entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard from Massy, France averaged just 1 point and 1.5 rebounds in 25 games for the Bruins. Fibleuil saw his minutes continue to decrease throughout the season and eventually did not play more than 6 minutes in any game after Jan. 11.

“Yeah, it is what it is," UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said about the versatile first-year guard's limited time on the floor in the second half of the season. "That’s on him, not me. Like I tell guys at this level, you know, I tell ‘em all it’s hard. So you can quit and go home, make an excuse and transfer like 1,900 guys, or you get better. Look in the mirror. But you gotta look in the mirror first."

Fibleuil played a season-high 25 minutes against Lafayette back in November but was never able to crack 20 minutes on the floor in a game again the rest of the way.

The freshman's best performance came in the Bruins' game against Gonzaga back on Nov. 22 when he scored a season-high 6 points to go along with 8 rebounds.

His departure provide's Cronin with two available scholarships heading into the rest of the offseason, but offseason movement across the board is only beginning for teams around the country.