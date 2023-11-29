There’s been plenty for French guard Ilane Fibleuil and the other international players on UCLA’s young roster to adjust to a month into the season.

While forward Berke Buyuktuncel is still getting his legs under him after only recently being cleared, center Aday Mara learns how to stay on the floor and Jan Vide works to get more consistent minutes off the bench, it was Fibleuil who shined with eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 18 reserve minutes in the 69-65 loss to Gonzaga to close the Maui Invitational last week.

Before the season, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said it can be tough to get an inexperienced team to learn roles and play to its strengths early.

“I thought Ilane Fibleuil showed a lot of heart,” Cronin said after the loss to Gonzaga.