UCLA freshman QB Dante Moore showing talent beyond his years in spring camp
Kyle Ford, the UCLA receiver who transferred from crosstown rival USC in the offseason, is more than four years removed from his high school playing days.
Bruins freshman quarterback Dante Moore, on the other hand, enrolled early out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit. He went from playing on national TV at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio to enrolling and starting classes at UCLA two days later in early January.
So, when Ford was reminded that Moore is still just 17 years old after the Bruins wrapped up the third week of spring camp last Saturday, he couldn’t help but chuckle.
“That’s crazy, he’s 17…,” Ford said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news