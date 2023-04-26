Kyle Ford, the UCLA receiver who transferred from crosstown rival USC in the offseason, is more than four years removed from his high school playing days.

Bruins freshman quarterback Dante Moore, on the other hand, enrolled early out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit. He went from playing on national TV at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio to enrolling and starting classes at UCLA two days later in early January.

So, when Ford was reminded that Moore is still just 17 years old after the Bruins wrapped up the third week of spring camp last Saturday, he couldn’t help but chuckle.

“That’s crazy, he’s 17…,” Ford said.