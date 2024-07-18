Wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer was one of a handful of UCLA freshmen on the football roster who enrolled early. That allowed him to get a jump start on learning the West Coast offense playbook that everyone was picking up for the first time.

The biggest takeaway: It’s much different than his time as a four-star receiver at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth.

“I came from high school where there’s one-word play and it’s ’go streak,’” Gilmer said. “Then, coming in…I was really confused. But every night I would study (the playbook) for about an hour just because I’m like, ‘I’m gonna put my whole effort into it.’”



