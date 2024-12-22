UCLA gains commitment from former Oklahoma DL Ashton Sanders

This time it’s on the defensive side, with tackle Ashton Sanders announcing Sunday on social media that he is headed to Westwood.

UCLA has another former Oklahoma lineman with Southern California ties transferring into the program.

Sanders played for the Sooners for two years, including last season alongside fellow UCLA portal addition and offensive guard Eugene Brooks IV.

The 6-foot-1, 295-pounder is the third defensive lineman in the Bruins’ transfer class, joining former Utah edge rusher Ka’eo Akana and ex-Arkansas edge rusher Nico Davillier.

The remainder of UCLA’s class includes defensive backs Aaron Williams (Louisville), Bryon Threats (Central Florida), Key Lawrence (Mississippi), Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville), offensive linemen Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Julian Armella (Florida State) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas).

Sanders appeared in three games and redshirted as a freshman in 2023. This past season, he played sparingly in nine games and played 28 of his 47 snaps on defense and the rest on special teams.

A Pasadena native, Sanders attended Los Angeles-Cathedral and was rated a three-star recruit in the 2023 class by Rivals.