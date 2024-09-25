PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
UCLA gearing up for meeting with one-time QB transfer commit Dillon Gabriel

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel will meet the team he nearly ended up playing for in 2022 when the No. 8-ranked Ducks travel to Pasadena to face UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel will meet the team he nearly ended up playing for in 2022 when the No. 8-ranked Ducks travel to Pasadena to face UCLA at the Rose Bowl. (Craig Strobeck | USA Today Sports)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Saturday’s football game between UCLA and No. 8-ranked Oregon will be an example of the NCAA transfer portal’s butterfly effect.

Dillon Gabriel, who decided to leave Central Florida after the 2021 season, was committed to and nearly ended up at UCLA. As he told Yahoo Sports’ Adam Breneman back in May 2023:

“I remember maybe the day before leaving to UCLA, I get the call,” Gabriel recalled. “It was a funny 48 hours to that decision. … I had my suitcase out and stuff.”

That call was from former Oklahoma offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby, who convinced Gabriel to flip his commitment to the Sooners on the same Monday in early January 2022 that former Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entered the portal prior to ending up at USC.

Williams, of course, followed Lincoln Riley to Los Angeles, and a week after Gabriel’s flip the Bruins got quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to return despite former head coach Chip Kelly’s suggestion to enter the NFL draft.

After two seasons in Norman, Okla., Gabriel was back in the portal this past December and ended up at Oregon nine days before former five-star UCLA freshman Dante Moore announced his decision to head to Eugene and the school he was once originally committed to play for.

