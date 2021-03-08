BruinBlitz - UCLA Gets One From the Portal

UCLA football once again dipped into the transfer portal and landed an outstanding football player in linebacker Brandon Kaho who sighed with Alabama out of Reno, Neve., where he was a four-star outside linebacker prospect.

Kaho switched to middle linebacker for the Crimson Tide, and though he never was able to break into the starting lineup, he was a contributor on special teams with the ability to block punts. He had three during his career with the Tide.

Kaho played in 40 games for Alabama and racked up 33 tackles and one tackle for loss.

According to bamainsider.com, Kaho has the athleticism to be an impact player and played some H-back for Alabama in goal-line situations, scoring a receiving touchdown.

As a senior in high school, rivals.com rated Kaho as the eighth-best outside linebacker in the nation. He was ranked as a top 100 prospect (82) and was the No. 4 rated prospect for the state of Nevada in 2017.

Kaho signed in 2018 with Alabama and has two years of eligibility to play.