UCLA gets polished, versatile OL in four-star Micah Smith

New UCLA commit Royalton Allen discusses why he made the decision to pick the Bruins while on campus Sunday.
Bruin Blitz was on-site just minutes after the three-star cornerback informed the staff of his decision.
The Bruins landed a massive recruiting win, beating out the likes of Alabama and Ohio State.
Rivals analyst John Garcia Jr. breaks down what the Bruins are getting in the Rivals250 offensive tackle from Florida.
Find out what he had to say Saturday in a statement released through UCLA Athletics.
New UCLA commit Royalton Allen discusses why he made the decision to pick the Bruins while on campus Sunday.
Bruin Blitz was on-site just minutes after the three-star cornerback informed the staff of his decision.
The Bruins landed a massive recruiting win, beating out the likes of Alabama and Ohio State.