UCLA guard Trent Perry preparing for increased role in sophomore year

Trent Perry quietly went about his business throughout his first year at UCLA.

Whether the guard logged more than 20 minutes or fewer than five — which happened on eight occasions, including two games he didn’t leave the bench — Perry remained consistent in his pregame work.

During home games, Perry was often the first to arrive at Pauley Pavilion and worked himself into a lather with one of the Bruins’ team managers.

After averaging 11.4 minutes per game over 32 appearances, many wondered aloud whether the former McDonald’s All-American and Mr. Basketball in California would join the thousands in testing the transfer portal.

“Shoot, I had a lot of talks with coaches,” Perry said last week during a name, image and likeness event for the grand opening of the UCLA NIL Store in Ackerman Union.