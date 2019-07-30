News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 10:28:03 -0500') }} football Edit

UCLA Has Depth At Tight End

Qke6nzveixo6odak19bq
Devin Asiasi ready to take the lead for a talented group of tight ends for UCLA. (BruinBlitz.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

On paper losing, Caleb Wilson at the tight end position looks like it is a considerable loss. Wilson led the Bruins in receptions with 60 and in receiving yards with 965, which was best in the nati...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}