The discussion surrounding the top quarterbacks in the nation is littered with plenty of names from the Pac-12.

USC’s Caleb Williams, of course, is the returning Heisman Trophy winner. Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. have continued their strong play from a season ago, while newcomer Shedeur Sanders has provided a boost to father Deion’s program at Colorado and has drawn first-round NFL draft buzz.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly told reporters Monday that Washington State quarterback Cam Ward, who the Bruins will face Saturday, should be right there with all of them.

“I thought he was a really good quarterback last year,” Kelly said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. I think he should be in the conversation with the top quarterbacks in the country.”

The numbers show it, too.

Ward ranks among the top 10 nationally in: points responsible per game, yards passing per game, total offense per game, passing efficiency and completion percentage. Despite coming off an open week, like UCLA, Ward also is tied for 11th in touchdown passes with 13.