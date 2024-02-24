In his first public appearance since being hired, new UCLA football head coach DeShaun Foster revealed that the return of a spring game will take place April 27 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The Bruins have not announced an official start to spring camp.

Foster was introduced Saturday night during the first media timeout in front of a sellout crowd at the UCLA-USC men's basketball rivalry game at Pauley Pavilion.

The 90-second moment opened with a highlight reel of Foster's playing days at UCLA as he walked onto Nell & John Wooden Court with a microphone in hand and the Victory Bell at halfcourt.

"I love the support, I love the support," Foster said as the crowd roared. "Keep it up. Bruins fans, The Den, this year's spring game will be at the Rose Bowl, April 27th. Alright? Make sure everybody's there to show out. The players are gonna do their thing."

Under former head coach Chip Kelly, the Bruins last did a glorified practice labeled as a "spring showcase" in 2022 at on-campus Drake Stadium before doing no such thing in spring camp last year.

Foster's appearance came hours after an ESPN report indicated that a deal is nearly finalized to hire Eric Bieniemy as his offensive coordinator and associate head coach. Foster was not made available to the media and the school has yet to officially announce the hire.

