UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has consistently pointed out how much he enjoys his drive to work.

“I turn left on Sunset (Boulevard),” Cronin will often remind reporters.

Cronin did so again Monday as a guest on Fox Sports Radio’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd, who asked what he would do if Kentucky called him tomorrow.

The Wildcats are now in search of a head coach after John Calipari left Lexington late Sunday night after 15 seasons — including four Final Four appearances and a 2012 national championship— to be the new head coach at Arkansas, which lost Eric Musselman to USC.

“Their fan base is second to none — period,” Cronin said of Kentucky. “I grew up 60 miles from there.”

Not long after news of Calipari reportedly finalizing a five-year deal, longtime New York-based basketball reporter Adam Zagoria mentioned Cronin among names Kentucky “could target.”

“If they called me tomorrow to be their coach? Uh, I turn left on Sunset,” Cronin told Cowherd.

The response came with a smirk from Cronin and a laugh from Cowherd.

“When we leave here, I’m going to the Grand Havana Room in Beverly Hills with your boss Mark Silverman to watch the (national championship) game tonight,” Cronin added.

Silverman is the president and chief operating officer of Fox Sports and former president of Big Ten Network. He also received a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCLA in 1986.

