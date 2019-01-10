UCLA Heads To Oregon With A Two-game Winning Streak
UCLA (9-6, 2-0 Pac 12) will have a real test when they take their two-game winning streak on the road to Oregon (9-5, 0-1 Pac 12). The Ducks are always tough at home and seem to be even tougher whe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news