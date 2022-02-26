UCLA Heads To Corvallis
No. 12 UCLA (20-6, 12-5 Pac-12) will travel 47 miles by road to Corvallis for 1:10 PM PST tipoff against hapless Oregon State (3-23, 1-15 Pac-12). Both the Bruins and the Beavers are coming off tou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news