UCLA Heads To Tucson
When these two teams played for the first time in Westwood on Tuesday, January 25, the Wildcats came into Pauley rated No. 3 in the AP, and the Bruins were ranked No. 7. After a hot start by both t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news