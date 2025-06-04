UCLA hires Marshawn Friloux as new senior football director of recruiting

UCLA’s strong recruiting ties in Southern California are not expected to drop off after losing its football director of player personnel last week.
The Bruins hired Marshawn Friloux, who had same role for the past five months at Sacramento State, as their new senior director of football recruiting operations to fill the void created by Stacey Ford’s departure to Oklahoma.
Friloux announced the move Wednesday evening in a pair of social media posts. His bio now includes his new title at UCLA, which has yet to formally announce the hire.
Friloux’s past stops include a stint as a Boise State graduate assistant with the wide receivers in 2023 and two prior graduate assistant positions at Bethune-Cookman and Minot State.
In his previous stops in California, Friloux also coached at Lincoln University in Oakland and El Camino College in Torrance and in the high school ranks at Long Beach Poly, St. John Bosco and alma mater Bellflower.
After graduating from Bellflower, he played at Cerritos College before finishing his career at Southern Oregon.
Ford, meanwhile, spent 14 months in Westwood and helped head coach DeShaun Foster re-emphasize high school recruiting and gave the staff a strong behind-the-scenes presence with deep relationships.
Ford accepted a job last Monday to rejoin Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle in Norman. The two worked together at Washington State, where Ford was prior to joining the UCLA staff.
Friloux had a similar effect on a more brief, smaller scale at Sacramento State, where he helped new head coach Brennan Marion lock in 17 commitments for the 2026 class including Southern California recruits from Gardena-Serra, Long Beach Poly, Los Angeles Cathedral, Sierra Canyon and St. John Bosco, among others.