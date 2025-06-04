UCLA hires Marshawn Friloux as new senior football director of recruiting

UCLA’s strong recruiting ties in Southern California are not expected to drop off after losing its football director of player personnel last week.

The Bruins hired Marshawn Friloux, who had same role for the past five months at Sacramento State, as their new senior director of football recruiting operations to fill the void created by Stacey Ford’s departure to Oklahoma.

Friloux announced the move Wednesday evening in a pair of social media posts. His bio now includes his new title at UCLA, which has yet to formally announce the hire.