 BruinBlitz - UCLA History Lesson - Freeman McNeil
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 13:49:51 -0500') }} football Edit

UCLA History Lesson - Freeman McNeil

Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

One of the best running backs to ever don a UCLA uniform was the great Freeman McNeil. He played for the Bruins from 1977 to 1980, and when his career was over, he was No. 1 in career rushing yards...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}