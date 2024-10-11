UCLA hosting several local targets for Minnesota matchup

UCLA is back at the Rose Bowl this week as head coach DeShaun Foster and his staff look to get the team on track following last Saturday's road loss to Penn State. The Bruins are still searching for their first Big Ten victory, and in the stands watching Saturday's game against Minnesota will be a number of local prospects on the radar for UCLA.

That will include multiple commits led by four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava plus a slew of highly regarded local underclassmen highlighted by Downey High School quarterback Oscar Rios.