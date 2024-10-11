UCLA hosting several local targets for Minnesota matchup

in other news
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster reviews loss at Penn State
Find out what he had to say about backup quarterback Justyn Martin’s performance, the offensive line, and more.
PFF grades: UCLA sees spike in loss at No. 7 Penn State
Bruins quarterback Justyn Martin was among the players who received glowing grades Saturday against the Nittany Lions.
UCLA unable to sustain strong start in 27-11 loss at No. 7 Penn State
A promising first start from quarterback Justyn Martin wasn’t enough for the Bruins to end their losing streak Saturday.
2025 UCLA DE commit Epi Sitanilei shines, helps rally St. John Bosco to win
Find out how a handful of UCLA commits and targets fared Friday in a thrilling contest in Bellflower.
UCLA at No. 7 Penn State: QB situation among 5 things to watch
A look at all the storylines heading into Saturday’s early kickoff.
UCLA is back at the Rose Bowl this week as head coach DeShaun Foster and his staff look to get the team on track following last Saturday's road loss to Penn State. The Bruins are still searching for their first Big Ten victory, and in the stands watching Saturday's game against Minnesota will be a number of local prospects on the radar for UCLA.
That will include multiple commits led by four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava plus a slew of highly regarded local underclassmen highlighted by Downey High School quarterback Oscar Rios.
