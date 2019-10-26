News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-26 12:00:28 -0500') }} football Edit

UCLA Hosts ASU For Homecoming

UCLA will go for two straight against ASU.
UCLA will go for two straight against ASU. (UCLABruins.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA (2-5, 2-2 Pac-12) will welcome No. 24 ranked ASU (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) for their Homecoming game in the Rose Bowl. If this game follows the recent trend between the two teams, then this one could ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}