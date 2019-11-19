UCLA Improves Record To 4-0
For the first 10 minutes of the Bruins played an almost flawless game. UCLA’s defense was a thing of beauty as they smothered Southern Utah taking a 25-6 lead. With 8:17 left, the first half the st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news