UCLA In Pursuit Of Four-Star DE
UCLA recently offered four-star defensive end, Keanu Williams, from Clovis, Calif., who is every bit of 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. The Fresno native was able to break down what the Bruin offer means ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news