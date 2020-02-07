News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 13:23:57 -0600') }} football Edit

UCLA In Pursuit Of Four-Star DE

Keanu Williams supplies the kind of pressure UCLA covets.
Keanu Williams supplies the kind of pressure UCLA covets. (BruinBlitz.com)
Alec Simpson Recruiting Analyst
BruinBlitz.com

UCLA recently offered four-star defensive end, Keanu Williams, from Clovis, Calif., who is every bit of 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. The Fresno native was able to break down what the Bruin offer means ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}