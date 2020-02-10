



UCLA has had some recent success landing players from the Island paradise of Hawai'i, so they are going back to the well in hopes of landing more talent from the 50th state.

Four-star wide receiver Titus Atimalala from Ewa Beach (Hawai'i) Campbell recently received a UCLA offer. This prospect has breakout speed and proves to be an elite playmaker. Atimalala, who stands at 6-foot and 165 pounds, discusses his Bruin Offer and where his recruitment currently stands.

"I was very happy," Atimalala said about his offer. "My head coach DJ told me it's just a matter of time and was blessed that yesterday, they [UCLA] made the call."

The offer was surely something that Atimalala was hoping for. The relationship between Atimalala and the Bruin coaching staff is something that's brewing.

"It's going good," Atimalala said. "Coach Chip Kelly actually came by my school and checked me out, and we've been texting all last week."

The interest between the Bruins and the four-star is undoubtedly mutual.

"Yes, UCLA is a school I am very interested in," Atimalala said. "Because of coach Chip Kelly's offense."

Atimalala's recruitment still has a ways to go. He is planning on inking next signing day in December 2020. He breaks down where his recruitment currently stands. He currently holds offers from the likes of Michigan, Nebraska, and Wisconsin, to name a few.

"Well, as of right now, I'm still looking into all these schools," Atimalala said. "It doesn't matter where the school is as long as it's a good fit for my family and me, and they have a good business program."

Every recruit has specific criteria in what they're looking for in a school. Atimalala gives an in-depth look at what he's looking for in a college.

"I'm looking for a school that fits my family and me," Atimalala said. "A school that has a good business program because after football, I would like to be an entrepreneur. Also, just building a great connection with the coaches."

As mentioned, UCLA has some Hawaiian Island natives on its current roster, and Atimalala has relationships with some of them.

"I know that Duke Clemons is there, and he was a baller," Atimalala said. "But the only guy I personally know is Matt Sykes, I played pylon with him, and he texted me congratulations on the offer."

Sykes is a three-star receiver signee headed to Westwood in the spring and will participate in spring ball.

Atimalala has goals he'd like to achieve as a senior, both individually and team-wise.

"For my senior year, my goal is the break the all-time record for receptions, Touchdowns and receiving yards in Hawai'i," Atimalala said. "I am currently 56 catches away from the record at 226 career receptions, nine touchdowns away from the record which is at 46 career touchdowns, and 595 yards away from the all-time career record which is at 3,510 career receiving yards."

"My team goal is to win a state championship. I am so passionate about the game of football because of the opportunity it brings for me. This game can change me and my family's lives forever, and because of that, I am willing to do whatever it takes to put my family in a better lifestyle." The motivation to improve his family's lifestyle pushes him to be better daily.

The multi-talented receiver will be visiting UCLA in the summer and plans to announce his commitment when his senior season comes around. He's rated the No. 5 overall player in the State of Hawai'i.